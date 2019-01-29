New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R accessory kits explained: What ‘Playtime’, ‘Robust’ & ‘Casa’ means

Maruti Suzuki has launched the official accessories for the all-new 2019 Wagon R. While a customer can also opt for individual accessories, the company has also introduced three accessory kits and these have been named Playtime, Robust and Casa. In today's time, when many people, especially youngsters love to customise their rides, the launch of the three kits by the company can turn out to be a good move by the company. The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R was launched in India on 23rd January at starting price of Rs 4.19 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Based on the company's Heartect platform, the new model is bigger and more spacious than the outgoing model. Coming back to the accessory kits, here is a look at what each of them has on offer.

1. Playtime - Maruti Suzuki says that this package has been designed to appeal to customer WagonR who like to travel & go for short weekend trips in & around the city. This package seeks to address the Fun loving, Sporty & Exploring nature of young millennials, for whom life is all about new experiences. The company says that it has added the Fun element through Contrast Color accessories. Under this kit, the customer gets Front & Rear Lower Bumper Garnish, Front Grill Garnish, Seat Cover, Designer Mat, Interior Styling Kit, Body Side Molding with color Inserts.

2. Robust - According to the brand, the Robust package is designed for people who are Practical and need a Strong yet Stylish vehicle image for their daily use. These people generally would play around with Neutral shades with some strong highlight to Stand Out. These are people who would use their vehicle as a Multi Utility Vehicle. The Robust package includes Front and Rear Bumper Protector, Alloy Wheel, Front Grill Garnish, Side Skirts, Wheel Arc Claddings, Seat Cover, Designer Mat & Interior Styling Kit.

3. Casa - Maruti Suzuki says that this theme is designed for the customers who have a Conservative yet Modern lifestyle. Their life is mainly driven by Family, Close Friends & Home. They look for Comfort & Care in the products they buy. This package is all about subtle colors & texture, wood finishes, Chrome, etc. and comprises of key accessories like Front Lower Grill Garnish, Seat Covers, Door Sill Guard, Rear Bumper Garnish, Mats, Interior Styling Kit, Body Side Molding.