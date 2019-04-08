New 2019 Maruti Suzuki Celerio, Celerio X launched at a price of Rs 4.31 lakh: Now with better safety

The new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Celerio X have been launched in India with better safety features. The safer Celerio is now available for a starting price of Rs 4.31 lakh for the base LXi trim. The top end ZXi (O) AMT variant of Celerio can now be yours for a price of Rs 5.48 lakh. The Celerio X, on the other hand, now start at Rs 4.80 lakh while the price for the top end variant is now Rs 5.57 lakh. (all prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). The new models have been launched with multiple safety features keeping in mind the mandatory safety norms. Having said that, the new models demand a slight more premium over the price of the outgoing models.

Under the part of the latest update, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Celerio X gets safety features like ABS with EBD, seatbelt reminder for the driver and front passenger, speed alert system and rear parking sensors as standard across all the variants. Apart from the addition of new and better safety features, the new 2019 Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Celerio X remain unchanged. The two cars were already available with a standard driver-side airbag previously. Both models continue to get power from a 1.0-litre three cylinder petrol engine that is good for developing respective power and torque outputs of 67 bhp and 90 Nm. The engine is mated to a five-speed manual transmission along with an optional AMT. The Celerio is also offered with a factory fitted CNG kit.

In other news, Maruti Suzuki has recently launched the Ciaz with a new 1.5-litre diesel engine option. The new motor has been developed by the company in-house and is good for developing 94 bhp of power and 225 Nm of torque. The engine is mated to a six-speed manual transmission and delivers an ARAI claimed segment-best fuel efficiency of 26.82 kmpl.

