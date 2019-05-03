New 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift launched: Updated styling, features at a price of Rs 8.38 lakh

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. (M&M)has launched the new 2019 TUV300 facelift in India with new features. The new model has been launched at a price of Rs. 8.38 lakh (ex-showroom, Mumbai). The new 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift now comes with a new piano black front grille with black chrome inserts, muscular side cladding & a newly designed X-shaped metallic grey spare wheel cover. Moreover, the Headlamp Design is new with Daytime Running Lamps (DRLs) and carbon black finish that makes the SUV look sportier. The new 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift also gets a clear lens tail lamps as well. The customers will have the option to choose from 7 attractive colours, including 2 new ones, Highway Red & Mystic Copper, in addition to the dual tone Red + Black / Silver + Black, Bold Black, Majestic Silver and Pearl White colours. Besides the existing variants (T4+, T6+, T8 and T10), there will also be an optional pack, T10 (O), which will have leatherette seats and lumbar support.

The Mahindra TUV300 is powered by a 1.5-litre mHAWK100 diesel engine that delivers 100 bhp of power and 240 Nm of torque. Mahindra says that the interiors of the new 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift are designed by renowned Italian design house - Pininfarina and the cabin comes with new silver accents for a more premium look and feel. The new TUV300 also comes with a new reverse parking camera for better safety. Moreover, you also get a 17.8 cm infotainment system with GPS, Static Bending Headlamps & Micro-Hybrid technology with the SUV.

Commenting on the launch of the new 2019 Mahindra TUV300 facelift, Veejay Ram Nakra, Chief of Sales and Marketing, Automotive Division, Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. said that the company is pleased to launch the Bold New TUV300, the facelift version of the only compact SUV with an authentic SUV design that combines the space & comfort of 7 seats with performance and hi-tech features. The TUV300 has already established itself in the compact SUV segment with 1L satisfied customers. He added that he is confident that the bolder and more muscular design, will appeal to buyers looking for a true SUV to make a stylish and powerful statement, while enabling them to enhance their lifestyles.