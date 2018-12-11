New 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport launched at a price of Rs 44.68 lakh: Gets more power & features

Jaguar Land Rover India has launched the new 2019 Discovery Sport SUV in the country with prices starting at Rs 44.68 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The SE and HSE derivatives of the new 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport get power from a 2.0-litre Ingenium Diesel engine that now churns out an increased power output of 177 bhp compared to the previous model. On the other hand, the Pure variant draws power from the 148 bhp unit. The new 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport gets the Dynamic Design Pack that is available exclusively for the HSE Luxury trim. The said package includes the Body Styling Kit, Chrome Tailpipe Finisher, Black Pack with Unique Black Grille along with a Black Rear License Plate Plinth and Red 'Sport' badge. These upgraded elements are further accompanied by the Touch Pro upgrades that are similar to the Touch Pro Duo. This means that the new 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport features an upgraded Touch Pro infotainment system that offers a better feel and features.

Commenting on the launch of the new 2019 Land Rover Discovery Sport, Rohit Suri, President & Managing Director, Jaguar Land Rover India Ltd. (JLRIL), said that with the Model Year 2019 Discovery Sport, the company now offers its customers an extensive range of derivatives and enhanced powertrain options that provide efficiency and an improved driving experience. He concluded by saying that the new model adds on the unique combination of versatility and distinctive design that has made the Discovery Sport one of the leading models in the Land Rover portfolio.

Jaguar Land Rover currently retail its cars and SUVs in India through 27 dealerships that are located in the cities of Ahmedabad, Aurangabad, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Delhi, Hyderabad, Gurgaon, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata, Karnal, Kochi, Lucknow, Ludhiana, Mumbai, Nagpur, Mangalore, Noida, Pune, Vijayawada, Surat and Raipur.

