New 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 spotted: Maruti Suzuki Swift rival to get new design, features

2019 Hyundai Grand i10 has been spotted testing one more time in India, image courtesy Cafe Naver. The test mule is heavily covered in camouflage this time as well and hence, the exact visual changes on the car are not visible properly. The upcoming Grand i10 was spotted in South Korea last year but the said model was quite different compared to the one snapped recently in India. The one spotted on test globally was seen with sharper styling and we expect the similar treatment on the model due for India. In terms of interiors, the new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to be more spacious on the inside. The cabin is now expected to feel more premium along with the addition of some more features. Expect a few more bits on the new Grand i10 like rear AC vents, floating touchscreen infotainment system supporting both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto and lots more.

Speaking of powertrain, the new Hyundai Grand i10 might retain the existing 1.2-litre petrol and 1.2-litre diesel engine options. The engines might be BS-VI compliant and an automatic transmission could be on offer for both the mills. One can also see revisions in power and torque outputs as well in the favour of better performance.

The new model is expected to come with features like projector headlamps, integrated turning blinkers and a new set of tail lamps. As far as India launch is concerned, the new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to be launched in India towards the end of this year. Expect the prices to be slightly higher than the outgoing model, courtesy the added features on offer.

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates. What do you think about the new Grand i10? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Image Source: Cafe.naver.com