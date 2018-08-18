New 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 spied testing for first time: Maruti Swift rival gets sharper, here’s what to expect

The new generation 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 has been spotted testing for the very first time. The car has been snapped doing test runs in South Korea that happens to be the company's home market. The 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 test mule can be seen wearing heavy camouflage and hence, the exact design changes are not visible properly. In the spy images issued by Cafe Naver, one can see that the overall silhouette of the hatchback remains similar to the existing model. However, the curvy design has given way to more edges and lines and this is the reason why you can expect the new Grand i10 to look sharper than before. The front end of the car will get projector headlamps and the grille is also expected to be revised. The alloy wheels are also new and these look sportier than the ones that come on the existing model. The rear end of the new Hyundai Grand i10 gets horizontal tail lamps that look significantly different than the ones on the present day model.

The engine options on the new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 are unknown at the moment. The existing model gets a 1.2-litre petrol and a 1.2-litre diesel engine and the new generation model is expected to retain the same with revised power and torque figures. The upcoming Hyundai Santro will be the first car in the company's line up to get an AMT transmission and the same can be employed on the new Grand i10 as well.

Inside the cabin, you can expect more premiumness and the use of improved leather upholstery for a more upmarket feel. The new Hyundai Grand i10 is expected to be launched in India by the end of next year or early 2020. The company had announced that it will launch as many as eight new products in India in the coming two years. More details on the new 2019 Hyundai Grand i10 expected to spill soon, so stay tuned with us!

Image Source: Cafe Naver.com