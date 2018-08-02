New 2019 Honda Brio unveiled: Ditches glass tailgate for stunningly sporty design

The second generation 2019 version of Honda Brio has been unveiled at Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show 2018 in Jakarta with a host of changes, along with a sporty RS variant. The new Brio is rather very different compared to the older version and now boasts of larger dimensions and enhanced cabin space as well. The front end of the second generation Brio has similarities with the facelifted version of the Mobilio, on sale in Indonesia. However, it retains the original Brio styling and now has bigger rear doors and a full tailgate instead of the glass unit that was found on the older version.

The 2019 Honda Brio has been showcased in two versions - standard and sportier Brio RS. The new Brio is underpinned with the same platform that the new Honda Amaze is based upon, but is styled differently. It will go sale in the South East Asian markets later this year.

All new 2019 Honda Brio RS

The new Brio's design is now in line with the brand's latest philosophy that also reflects in the new City, WR-V and Amaze. The Brio hatchback gets a sizable chrome grille, the headlamps get LED DRLs (daytime running lights). The bumper too has a refreshed design and houses fog lamps.

The interior of the new second generation Honda Brio seems similar to the updated Honda Jazz in India. The sportier Brio RS version gets a 6.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system, while the standard version gets a 2-DIN audio system. The car also comes with highlights on the dashboard and around the AC vents.

The new Brio retains the 1.2-litre i-VTEC engine. But Honda is yet to reveal more details on powertrain options of the new 2019 Honda Brio.

When it comes to the new Honda Brio's possible launch in India, the company has so far not made any statements regarding the same. Considering that the Brio didn't receive a lot of positive response in India, it is more likely the new Brio may not head to Indian shores.