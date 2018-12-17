New 2019 Ford Figo facelift spotted undisguised: Revised styling, better features & more

The new 2019 Ford Figo facelift is set to be launched in India next year and the same has been snapped testing without any camouflage, image courtesy Team-BHP. The company launched the new Aspire facelift earlier this year and the similar changes can be seen on the upcoming Figo as well. For instance, the front grille and bumper on the new Figo get the same treatment as the new Aspire. You can also see black highlights on the bumpers along with revised headlamps and fog lamps in order to give a fresh look. The spy images show that the new 2019 Ford Figo facelift will get black alloy wheels for a sportier appeal. As far as interiors go, these are also expected to receive minor tweaks. Expect a new dashboard and a new seating upholstery on the new Figo along with a new center console like the one on the new Aspire. Also, the company's SYNC3 infotainment system will also be making its way to the new model.

Standard safety features on the new Figo to include dual airbags along with ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD. Speaking of powertrain, the new Figo will most likely get the same engine options as the new Aspire. This means that the hatchback will come with a 1.2-litre and 1.5-litre petrol and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. The latest spy images also hint that the company will also launch a new CNG variant of the car as one of the units was spotted with a 'Blu' badge at the tailgate.

The new 2019 Ford Figo facelift is set to be launched in India by March 2019. Expect the hatchback to come with an aggressive pricing. The prices of the current Figo in India start at Rs 5.61 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and it remains to be seen whether the company undercuts the pricing of the existing model or not. The updated model with the new features and revised styling should help the Figo hold its own against competition like the Maruti Suzuki Swift and Hyundai Grand i10.

Stay tuned with us for more such updates!

Image Source: Team-BHP