New 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift fully revealed: Changes on the butch, macho SUV

The new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift has recently been snapped without any camouflage. The pictures have been shared by a Team-BHP reader and you will notice that there are no major changes in the new model. The new Endeavour will come with multiple minor changes and will get some new features under its sleeve. Speaking of the exterior changes first, the new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift will get a new brown colour option. The front end of the new Endeavour gets a revised grille with the chrome element getting a more prominent look. The front bumper on the new model has been tweaked while the projector headlamps with LED DRLs seem to have been untouched. The side profile of the new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift is essentially the same with the only major difference being the inclusion of new alloy wheels.

2019 Ford Endeavour to get new alloy wheels (Image Source: Team-BHP.com)

Now coming to the cabin, the new Endeavour facelift gets some subtle updates compared to the outgoing model. The touchscreen infotainment system on the new model might be updated and will support Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and the company's SYNC3 connectivity system. Apart from this, the SUV will get a start-stop button along with a host of other features like electrically adjustable seats and lots more.

2019 Ford Endeavour to get start stop button (Image Source: Team-BHP.com)

Reports on the internet suggest that the new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift is expected to draw power from a new 2.0-litre diesel engine that will replace the existing 2.2-litre unit. On the other hand, the more powerful 3.2-litre diesel engine will continue to do duties on the SUV. Transmission duties will be taken care of with the help of an automatic unit. The new 2019 Ford Endeavour facelift is set to be launched in India on 22nd February. The new model will rub shoulders against the likes of the Mahindra G4 Alturas and Toyota Fortuner in the segment.

More details on the same to be revealed on the said date, so stay tuned with us for all the action.

Image Source: Team-BHP.com