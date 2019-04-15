New 2019 Force Gurkha launched with better safety: Here’s what’s new on Xtreme & Xplorer

The new Force Gurkha has been launched in India with better safety. The new Xtreme and Xplorer trims of the off-roader have been updated with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System). The new Force Gurkha Xplorer has been priced at Rs 11.05 lakh while the range-topping Xtreme can be yours for a price of Rs 13.30 lakh. Compared to the standard model, the new Force Gurkha demands a premium of Rs 30,000 over its predecessor. The newly launched Force Gurkha ABS models will be on sale alongside the non-ABS Xpedition variants that come at a starting price of Rs 9.99 lakh. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The biggest change on the new 2019 Force Gurkha is the inclusion of an ABS and apart from this, the off-roader SUV sees no major changes. Powering the vehicle is the same 2.2-litre diesel engine that is good for churning out a maximum power output of 138 bhp while the peak torque is rated at 321 Nm. The engine comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission system. The base variants of the Force Gurkha get power from a 2.5-litre diesel engine that is good for developing 84 bhp of power.

The Force Gurkha Xplorer is available in three door and five door variants. The two SUVs come with a manual mechanically locking differentials on both axles. The top-of-the-line Force Gurkha Xtreme comes with some additional bits like LED turning blinkers, a thicker floorboard, ORVM graphics and more. The Force Gurkha has been updated with an ABS keeping in mind the mandatory safety norms. With the launch of the new Xplorer and Xtreme ABS variants, the company might soon be updating the Xpedition with the said safety equipment as well in the interest of better safety.

