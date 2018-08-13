New 2019 BMW Z4 images leaked: Reincarnation of BMW’s iconic sportscar this month

The new 2019 BMW Z4 images have leaked online giving an idea of how this new two-seater Beemer will look like. The 2019 BMW Z4 will make its global debut at the Pebble Beach this month with specifications to be unwrapped at the Paris Motor Show later in September. BMW has been testing the new Z4 for almost a year now and it was showcased in the concept form last year. As one can see in the images, the edgy styling of the BMW Z4 has been toned down with more curves and the fresh design is more in line with the company's traditional philosophy. Also, the car will get a wider kidney grille up front and the bumper also seems to have been redesigned. The latest set of images also give an idea of how the 2019 BMW Z4 will be on the inside. The cabin of the new BMW Z4 will a combination of black & white and should offer a more premium feel than the retired model.

As far as powertrain is concerned, the 2019 BMW Z4 is expected to draw power from a 3.0-litre, six-cylinder engine that will be good for producing a power output of close to 355 hp. Besides, there might also be a 2.0-litre four-cylinder engine on offer that will develop a maximum power of close to 251 hp. Both these engines will come mated to a ZF eight-speed automatic gearbox.

The new Z4 is expected to reach showrooms by March 2019. The trendy Beemer was on sale in India till a few months back and the car did not manage to pull many customers into the showrooms and for this reason, it is currently unclear whether the new model will make its way here or not. In case the new Z4 lands in India, it will most likely demand a significant premium over the price of the outgoing model that used to retail here at a starting price of Rs 80 lakh (ex-showroom).

Do you think BMW should bring the new Z4 to India? Do let us know in the comments section below.

Image Source: liucunyi - Instagram