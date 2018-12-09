New 2019 BMW X4 coupe spotted testing in India: Launch expected early next year

The new 2019 BMW X4 coupe has been spotted testing very recently in India without any camouflage. The second generation model of the BMW X4 is expected to make its way to the Indian shores early next year. Called as a Sports Activity Vehicle (SAV), the BMW X4 will be positioned in the company's line up above the X3 and is likely to be offered in two engine options. The BMW X4 will be the second coupe-styled vehicle by the Bavarian automaker. The image shows only the rear end of the X4 that comes with sleek tail lamps along with twin port exhaust set up and a muscular & sporty bumper. The front end of the car is not visible in the image but as the vehicle was unveiled at the 2018 Geneva Motor Show, there is no mystery at least when it comes to how the new X4 looks.

The new BMW X4 has grown in proportions compared to the previous model and is also expected to offer a better cabin space. As far as the interiors go, the cabin of the new 2019 BMW X4 coupe takes its styling inspiration from the X3. The cabin gets a 6.5-inch touchscreen unit along with an optional 10.3 -inch screen. Speaking of powertrain, the new 2019 BMW X4 gets power from a 2.0-litre twin turbo petrol and a 2.0-litre twin turbo diesel engine in the international markets.

Apart from that, you will also see the new BMW X4 getting 3.0-litre straight six petrol and diesel engines in the future. It will be interesting to see what engines the new BMW X4 gets for India and if there will be multiple options on offer. The transmission will be an eight-speed automatic unit on all the models. More details on the new 2019 BMW X4 coupe to be revealed soon, so stay tuned with us for the same.

Image Source: Rahul Prakash / Automobili Ardent (Instagram)