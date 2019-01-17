New 2019 BMW 7-series facelift breaks cover: Massive kidney grille, more power, smarter tech!

The new 2019 BMW 7-series has finally been revealed. The exterior images of the company's flagship sedan already leaked earlier and the first thing that you will notice is that large kidney grille up front that also comes on the X7 SUV. The new grille is 40 percent larger than the one on the outgoing model. The front bumper has also been revised in order to give a fresher look. Moreover, the new 7-series get sleek headlamps and the same treatment continues for the tail lamps as well. At the rear, there is an LED strip that runs across the width of the boot lid and light up in sync with the Daytime Running Lights (DRLs). The new BMW 7-series will come in standard and long wheelbase versions but the length of the two has been extended by 22mm.

New BMW 7-series interiors

The cabin of the new 2019 BMW 7-series also gets some improvements over the outgoing model. The car now gets a new instrument cluster, the same unit that is being offered on the new X7. The company claims the cabin of the new 7-series is now better insulated. Some standard features on the new 2019 BMW 7-series include in-built perfume, lane monitoring, wireless charging and more.

New BMW 7-series rear

The car gets a new engine option in the form of a 6.6-litre V12 that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 592 bhp and 850 Nm. The said motor will power the top of the line M760 trim. Furthermore, the 4.4-litre V8 engine now develops 516 bhp along with 750 Nm of torque. On the other hand, the diesel variants get a 3.0-litre inline six cylinder engine and these vary as per turbocharger configurations and states of tune. The 730d and 730Ld with a single turbocharger develops respective power and torque outputs of 264 bhp and 620 Nm. On the other hand, the twin turbocharger helps the output climb to 320 bhp and 679 Nm. The most powerful diesel variants are the 750d xDrive and the long wheelbase 750Ld xDrive. The quad turbocharger set up develops respective outputs of 398 bhp and 759 Nm.

New BMW 7-series rear entertainment package

There are also plug-in hybrid versions of the new BMW 7-series facelift namely the 745e, 745Le and the all-wheel drive 745Le xDrive. In the said variants, the 3.0-litre, inline six-cylinder petrol engine produces a combined power and torque outputs of 393 bhp and 599 Nm when coupled to an electric motor.