New 2019 BMW 620d GT launched at a price of Rs 63.90 lakh: All about the most affordable 6 series GT!

The new 2019 BMW 620d GT has been launched in India at a price of Rs 63.90 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The new base variant of the 6 series GT has been introduced in the country in only one trim, the Luxury Line Trim. Apart from the newly launched 620d GT, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo is offered in 630i and 630d engine options. With the new engine, the 6 Series Gran Turismo is now available in a total of four variants across three trim levels. Bookings for the new 2019 BMW 620d GT are open at the company's dealerships across India and the new model will be locally assembled at BMW's production facility in Chennai.

Powering the new 2019 BMW 620d GT is a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder, turbocharged diesel engine that is good for producing respective power and torque outputs of 190 bhp and 400 Nm. The motor comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission. A sprint from 0 to 100 kmph comes in 7.9 seconds. As one would typically expect from a BMW of this price point, the new 6-series gets all the modern-day bells and whistles. You get a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay connectivity.

Furthermore, an all-digital 8.8-inch instrument cluster is on offer that shows all the necessary information. Other noteworthy highlights inside the cabin of the new BMW 620d include a sports leather steering wheel, rear seat entertainment system with two 10.2-inch screens, ambient lighting and a lot more. With the new 6 series, BMW is offering three upholstery options with exclusive stitching options in contrast. These include Leather 'Dakota' Ivory White with Black/Dark Coffee, Leather 'Dakota' Cognac with Black and a two-tone Leather 'Dakota' Canberra Beige. The newly launched 2019 BMW 620d GT is offered in four exterior paint schemes namely Mineral White, Glacier Silver, Royal Burgundy Red and Mediterranean Blue.

Commenting on the launch of the new BMW 620d GT, Hans-Christian Baertels, President (act.), BMW Group India, said that with the launch of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo, the company has created a new segment in the Indian luxury car market. Its distinctive vehicle concept, which fuses the long distance comfort of a luxury sedan and modern functionality in an alluring coupé style, has proven to be an instant hit in this class and has become a trend-setter. He added that the BMW 620d Gran Turismo featuring an exceptionally efficient entry level diesel engine further strengthens the portfolio of the first-ever BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo.

Subscribe to our official Express Drives YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews!