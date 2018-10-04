New 2018 Tata Tigor facelift launch soon: Ford Aspire, Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival to sport new features

The updated Tata Tigor will be launched in India very soon, possibly ahead of the festive season. The new Tigor has been teased officially by Tata Motors on its social media channels. The company has released an 8-second teaser video that shows new crystal inspired clear lens tail lamps. Besides, the front projector headlamps with chrome inserts can also be seen in the company's teaser video. The teaser also shows the new blue colour option for the updated Tata Tigor. While other style changes on the car are not known as of now, we can expect some minor tweaks like redesigned bumpers in order to give a fresher look. The updated Tata Tigor has been spied testing multiple times in the past and the images revealed that the new model will come with a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The 6.5-inch unit has been borrowed from the Nexon that supports both, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Besides, the cabin of the updated Tata Tigor is also expected to be updated with a new upholstery.

New Tata Tigor tail lamp

Mechanically, the new updated Tata Tigor will remain untouched. Having said that, the car will continue to get power from a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol and a 1.05-litre Revotorq diesel engine. Both engines come mated to a five-speed manual gearbox but the petrol motor gets an optional AMT.

The launch of the new Tata Tigor facelift is expected to take place soon. The company has sent a 'Block your Date' invite for 10th October but it is currently unknown if the company will launch the Tiago JTP edition or the new Tigor on the said date. Ahead of the festive season, the launch of the new Tata Tigor will surely help the company in attracting some additional customers into the showrooms. Meanwhile, Ford is also launching the new Aspire facelift today and hence, the buyers who are planning to buy a subcompact sedan in the coming days will get two fresh options to choose from.

