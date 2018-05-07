New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza launching this month: All that’s new in the Tata Nexon rival

India's leading carmaker Maruti Suzuki is set to give its popular sub-compact SUV Vitara Brezza a makeover very soon. Sources close to the development have revealed to Express Drives that the new model will make its entry into the market this month only. One of the most prominent changes on the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be the new colour options. The car will also get new 17-inch alloy wheels that will look significantly different than the units that come on the current model. Another significant change in terms of visuals will be the additional chrome that you will see on the front as well as the rear.

Inside the cabin, there won't be a lot of changes except some minor touch-ups. The infotainment system on the new model will continue to support Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. There won't be any change in terms of space too as the dimensions haven't been changed for the new version.

Here is our Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza long-term video review:

Powering the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will be the same 1.3-litre DDiS diesel engine that powers the present day model. The engine is good for producing a maximum power output of 89 bhp along with a peak torque of 200 Nm. The motor comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. There will be no mechanical changes to the motor and hence, the new model will have identical performance and fuel-efficiency figures. Safety features such as ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and dual airbags will come standard across all the variants.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza will most likely demand a slight premium over the price of the current model. The car is currently available at the dealerships at a starting price of Rs 7.28 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The car challenges the likes of Tata Nexon and Ford EcoSport in the sub-compact SUV segment. Tata Nexon recently received an optional sunroof and the Ford Ecopsort will also see a new variant coming in the next few days.

That way, an improved Vitara Brezza comes as a timely response from Maruti Suzuki to maintain its dominance in the segment. An official announcement regarding the new 2018 Maruti Vitara Brezza is expected soon, so stay tuned with us!