New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga not launching before Diwali: Here’s when to expect it

The new generation 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will not be launched in India before Diwali and hence, if you were planning to buy the MPV on the festival, you might have to scrap your plans or wait for a bit longer. Sources of Express Drives close to the development have confirmed that the new Maruti Ertiga will now be launched in the second half of November. The reason is that the company will not be able to deliver the new Ertiga against bookings by the festival, which most of the customers would be hoping for. Due to this, instead of giving false hopes to the buyers, the company has now settled the launch for the later.

In terms of appearance, the new model will be quite similar to the Indonesian spec model. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be based on the same Heartect platform that underpins the new Swift and Dzire. For this reason, expect the new model to shed a significant amount of weight compared to the outgoing model. Also, the new generation Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will be bigger in dimensions than before translating into a more spacious cabin.\

Up front, the new Ertiga gets a larger grille along with a new set of projector headlamps. The MPV will also get a revised bumper along with new alloy wheels that aim to make the MPV look more premium and upmarket. Take a look at the rear and the new Ertiga will definitely remind you of a Volvo SUV as the tail lamp design bears resemblance with the latter. The story will be equally interesting on the inside as the cabin will get a revised dashboard along with a new touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The next generation 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga will get a new 1.5-litre petrol engine, the same unit that powers the new Ciaz facelift and will replace the existing 1.4-litre unit. Besides, the tried and tested 1.3-litre diesel engine option will be retained on the new model. The transmission options are expected to be a standard five-speed manual while an optional AMT can be likely for the higher variants.

With the recently launched Mahindra Marazzo, the competition in the premium MPV segment has spiced up. Being a major improvement over the outgoing model and a preferred car in the segment, there will be high hopes for the new Ertiga and the pricing will play an important role.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is expected to be launched at a slightly higher price than the previous model and if Maruti manages to price the new Ertiga well in the market, you can expect the firecrackers to continue even after Diwali.