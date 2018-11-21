New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga launched at Rs 7.44 lakh in India: Most spacious Ertiga ever

India's largest carmaker, Maruti Suzuki has launched the all-new generation of its popular MPV - 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga in the country and has been priced at Rs 7.44 lakh-Rs 9.95 lakh for the petrol variants and Rs 8.84 lakh-Rs 10.90 lakh for the Ertiga diesel variants.Like the new Ciaz, the petrol variants of the Ertiga is also available with automatic transmission. Maruti Suzuki along with its suppliers have invested close to Rs 900 crore for the development of this all-new Ertiga MPV.

The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is based on Suzuki's 5th gen Heartect platform on which the other popular cars like the Baleno, Swift, Dzire are also based on. The company will continue to sell the new Ertiga through the Maruti Suzuki Arena channel of dealerships and had commenced the bookings about a week ago. The new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is longer, taller and wider than the outgoing model and features more safety and modern features. The new Ertiga is 40 mm wider, 99mm longer and 5 mm taller than the outgoing model.

To the exterior of the vehicle, the new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga gets a new front grille, upgraded headlamp cluster with DRLs and projector headlamps, new front and rear bumpers and new dimensions creating more space inside the car. The new Ertiga has also lost some weight and Heartect platform has enhanced safety on this new generation model. The fog lamp cluster also gets a new housing adding to the overall charm of the MPV. The new Ertiga is on sale in the other Asian markets and is the second all-new launch after the Maruti Suzuki Swift launched earlier this year. The company had also launched the facelifted Maruti Suzuki Ciaz in the country.

On the inside, the all-new Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is now more premium than ever before. Like the Ciaz, the new Ertiga now features wood inserts and high-quality plastic finished in black and beige. The dashboard also gets Maruti Suzuki's smartplay infotainment system that supports in-built navigation with smartphone connectivity options including Apple Car Play and Android Auto in the top variants. The second-row seats on the new Ertiga continue to get rear A/C vents.

The new generation Ertiga is now powered by the new 1.5L petrol engine and continues to come with tried and tested 1.3L DDiS diesel engine that also powers the likes of Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. The company claims a mileage of 19.34 kmpl on the manual petrol variants, 18.69 kmpl on the AT petrol engine. The diesel Maruti Suzuki Ertiga claims a mileage of 25.47 kmpl . Maruti Suzuki Ertiga MPV challenge the likes of Renault Lodgy and the few variants price also overlap with new launched Mahindra Marazzo MPV.

Many automakers have tried to enter the MPV segment with little or no success. Maruti Suzuki Ertiga has helped the company to be India's largest UV manufacturer and with the new generation, it is also one of the most spacious car in India.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga variants wise prices-