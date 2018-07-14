New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift India launch date confirmed: Top things to know

2018 is the year of sedans and after the launch of the new Honda Amaze and Toyota Yaris, it is the popular 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift that will make its way to the Indian market. New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be launched in India on 6th August 2018. Now, remember, Maruti Suzuki Ciaz has been in the market for a while now and while this is a mid-life facelift and not a whole new model change, expect no change on the overall platform of the car. But, among some major exterior and interior changes, the highlight on the new Ciaz will be the new 1.5L petrol engine.

Top things to know about 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz:

1. The new 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will get a new face and is expected to get some more chrome with the updated front grille, new housing for the fog lamp cluster and an updated headlamp cluster with DRLs. Expect some changes to the rear bumper as well.

2. Interior changes on the new 2018 Marut Suzuki Ciaz will feature an all-black colour scheme with the top-variants getting rear-arm rest holders. We expect the cabin of the sedan to be more premium than the outgoing variants.

3. Smart play infotainment system will continue to come on the new Ciaz with the support of Apple Car Play and Android Auto. It also gets in-built navigation, steering mounted controls, a digital speedometer.

2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift spotted testing

4. Engine duties on the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be done by the new 1.5L petrol engine which replaces the current 1.4L petrol engine (K15B). We expect a boost in power to 100 hp and around 144 Nm of torque. The petrol engine on the Ciaz will be mated to a 6-Speed manual transmission and will also get the option of 6-Speed AT.

5. New Maruti Suzuki Ciaz diesel variants will continue to get the tried and tested 1.3L engine with 88 hp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-Speed MT. The diesel variants will also get Maruti's mild hybrid SHVS technology.

6. Maruti Suzuki India will continue to sell its premium sedan, the new 2018 Ciaz, through its NEXA channel of dealerships with its flagship Blue colour on offer.

7. With the launch of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz facelift in India, the battle in the mid-size sedan segment will be interesting. Toyota Yaris, Hyundai Verna, Honda City, Volkswagen Vento and Skoda Rapid will face the heat once again.

Officially, we expect Maruti Suzuki to open the bookings of the new Ciaz soon. However, several dealers across the country have already started accepting the bookings at a token amount of Rs 10,000. Expect the price of the new Ciaz to be competitive and approximately be Rs 30,000 over and above the current market price. Currently, the petrol variants of Ciaz are priced at Rs 7.83 - 10.63 lakh and the diesel variants are priced at Rs 9.49 - 11.51 lakh (Ex-Delhi).