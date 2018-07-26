New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz bookings open: Launch in August 2018

Another big sedan launch of the year will be the facelifted 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz that is all set to debut in India next month. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz hosts many exterior and interior changes and will also feature a new 1.5L petrol engine. NEXA channel of a dealership, the authorised network to sell this sedan has started the bookings of the new facelifted version of the new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz. Many dealers across the country have started the bookings at a token amount of Rs 11,000.

The 2018 Ciaz facelift is a mid-life facelift and not a full model change. It will get a new updated face with more chrome and a new front grille along with new housing for fog lamps. The headlamp cluster will now get DRLs and expect some major changes to the rear bumper as well. On the inside, the interiors of Maruti Suzuki Ciaz is likely to feature an all-black colour scheme with the top-variants getting rear-arm rest holders. We expect the cabin of the sedan to be more premium than the outgoing variants. The car will continue to get the company's smart play infotainment system and will support Apple Car Play and Android Auto with in-built navigation and steering mounted controls with cruise control.

Engine duties on the 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be done by the new 1.5L petrol engine which replaces the current 1.4L petrol engine (K15B). We expect a boost in power to 100 hp and around 144 Nm of torque. The petrol engine on the Ciaz will be mated to a 6-Speed manual transmission and will also get the option of 6-Speed AT. The diesel variants will continue to get the tried and tested 1.3L engine with 88 hp of power and 200 Nm of peak torque mated to a 5-Speed MT. The diesel variants will also get Maruti's mild hybrid SHVS technology.

The new Ciaz will bring in some fresh rivalry in the mid-size segment in India and will challenge the likes of Hyundai Verna, Toyota Yaris and Honda City. Officially, we expect Maruti Suzuki to open the bookings of the new Ciaz soon. Expect the price of the new Ciaz to be competitive and approximately be Rs 30,000 over and above the current market price. Currently, the petrol variants of Ciaz are priced at Rs 7.83 - 10.63 lakh and the diesel variants are priced at Rs 9.49 - 11.51 lakh (Ex-Delhi).