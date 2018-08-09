New 2018 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz bookings open at Nexa: Price, launch details of Honda City, Hyundai Verna rival

Maruti Suzuki has announced that bookings for the 2018 Ciaz facelift across Nexa showrooms in India, will start from tomorrow onwards. The Ciaz which was launched in 2013, is expected to launch on the 20th of August in 2018, with an array of changes including a brand new engine. The new Maruti Suzuki Ciaz will be powered by a 1.5-litre petrol K-Series engine, which also powers the Suzuki Ertiga and the Suzuki Jimny Sierra. In the Ciaz the K15B engine will make about 104 hp and 138 Nm of torque, which should make the Ciaz petrol more engaging to drive than the 91 hp 1.4-litre petrol motor that it replaces. It is likely that the engine will be mated to a five-speed manual transmission and is likely to be offered with a four-speed automatic unit optionally.

The Ciaz’s 1.5-litre petrol engine is likely to be equipped with a light hybrid system, Maruti’s SHVS technology that ensures that the Ciaz gets a much stronger effect. It is likely that alongside better performance the 1.5-litre motor will also be more fuel efficient than the outgoing engine. Interestingly, at the first instance, Maruti will only launch the petrol version of the Ciaz with the same 1.3-litre DDiS unit that powers the present day model and is good for developing 89 bhp of power and 200 Nm of torque. The said motor claims an impressive fuel economy of 28 kmpl.

The Ciaz will be open for bookings with an advance of Rs 11,000 at all 319 Nexa dealerships with deliveries likely to begin by early September. We expect the launch price of the new will be slightly higher than the current model, courtesy of the more powerful engine and added features on offer. In order to give you an idea, the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz price in India for the current model starts at Rs 7.83 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) expect the launch price to marginally more than this.