New 2018 Hyundai Santro off to a flyer! Close to 40,000 bookings for this runaway success

Hyundai India has just revealed that the all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro has received over 38,500 bookings and 2,11,000 enquiries since its launch in the country on 23 October 2018. The Santro made a comeback in the Indian passenger car market this after a prolonged absence amidst a much stronger pool of competition. To counter the rivals, Hyundai has equipped the new Santro with several segment-first features. The new Santro is also available with an optional factory-fitted CNG kit.

The South Korean car manufacturer has said that AMT (automated manual transmission) and CNG versions accounted for 30 per cent and 18 per cent, respectively of the total bookings. “The All-New SANTRO is a true expression of Hyundai brand in India,” Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Limited said.

“The Modern Stylish Tall Boy Design, New Age Technology, Comfortable and Premium Cabin, All Around Safety and Performance of All-New Santro has won the aspirations of Indian customers making it a trendsetter product. We are overwhelmed with the positive customer response and a strong appreciation of the All-New Santro.”

The new 2018 Hyundai Santro is powered by a 1.1L petrol engine that puts out 67 hp and 99 Nm of torque and is paired with a 5-Speed gearbox and also gets optional AMT. The claimed mileage of the new Santro's petrol variant is 20.3 kmpl and the CNG variant claims a mileage of 30.48 kmpl. The CNG variant of Hyundai Santro with the capacity of an equivalent of 60 L of water.

Developed on a new K1 platform, the new Santro is bigger, wider and more spacious than the previous version. It comes with various new features including rear parking camera, voice recognition, rear AC vents and eco coating technology, among others. It also offers a touchscreen audio video system, remote keyless entry and rear defogger, among others.

The car also comes with various safety features including, airbags, ABS with EBD impact sensing auto door unlock, rear parking sensors, speed sensing auto door lock. As per the company, the petrol manual and AMT versions of the hatchback would return a fuel efficiency of 20.3 km per litre while the CNG trims would cover 30.48 km per one kg.