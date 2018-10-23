New 2018 Hyundai Santro Launch in India Live Update: Price, features, engine & images

  1. Auto
2018 Hyundai Santro Launch In India Live: The all-new Santro is now a few hours from launch and Express Drives is at the launch event to bring you updates live from the venue. Stay tuned for Hyundai Santro price and other details.

By: | Updated: October 23, 2018 9:23 am

new Hyundai Santro price

New Santro 2018 Launch in India Live: The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro is all set to launch in India in just a few hours from now. By far one of the biggest car launches this year, the 2018 Santro will be all new from the ground up while it retains the original Santro's compactness and ease. Rivalling the likes of Maruti Suzuki Wagon R will be introduced in the country with several segment-first features, such as rear AC vents. The new Santro will also have an edge above its competition in terms of safety as ABS and an airbag will come as standard equipment. Stay tuned with Express Drives as we bring you updates from the Hyundai Santro launch event live from the venue.

Live Blog

2018 Santro Launch in India Live Update: Details on all-new Santro price, specs, and features

All-new 2018 Hyundai Santro retains the old familiar name 'Santro' - a decision that was made after Hyundai India conducted a poll asking fans and prospective buyers to suggest a name for the new hatchback. 'Santro' won by a landslide.

