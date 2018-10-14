New 2018 Hyundai Santro interior spied: India launch on 23 October

Hyundai is all set to roll out one of the most awaited cars in India only a few days from now. While we've seen what the car will look like on the outside, a set of images posted by a TeamBHP member now reveals the cabin and interior. All the details of the new Santro were revealed when the hatchback was unveiled on 9th October. Hyundai have opened pre-bookings at Rs 11,100 until 22nd October and the prices will be out the very next day.

The interior of the new Hyundai Santro will be much more of a premium offering, compared to the older version. It will feature a seven-inch infotainment system which supports smartphone connectivity through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The new Santro will come with rear air-conditioning vents, which is a first in its segment.

2018 Hyundai Santro infotainment system supports both Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The all-new 2018 Hyundai Santro will be powered by a 1.1-litre four-cylinder petrol engine. The new Santro will be the first ever Hyundai product to feature a Hyundai-developed AMT gearbox and it will also be available with a factory-fitted CNG kit.

When it comes to safety, the new Hyundai Santro will boast of ABS (anti-lock braking system) with EBD (electronic brake distribution) and driver-side airbag as standard fitment. Besides these, the new Santro is underpinned with a new platform that uses high strength steel.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

New 2018 Hyundai Santro Review: Can the new Santro bring back the old magic?

Top five things in the new Hyundai Santro that Maruti Celerio and Tata Tiago don’t have

2018 Hyundai Santro will retain the Santro's tallboy stance, promising space and headroom, a high seating position that allows better visibility, and practical ergonomics. The Santro will be the first in the segment to offer air-conditioning vents for the rear passengers as well.

Competing with the Maruti Suzuki WagonR, Tata Tiago, and the likes of Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Renault Kwid 1.0 as well, the new 2018 Hyundai Santro is expected to be launched in India at a price of close to Rs 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom).