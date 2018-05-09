New 2018 Hyundai Creta variants and features revealed: Safety, comfort witness most changes

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta compact SUV has been testing in India for quite some time now. Now while the camouflaged test mules do not give a good idea of the exact design changes in the car here is one good news. The complete variant wise feature list of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta has been leaked recently, courtesy Team-BHP. If the leaked image is anything to go by, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta will come in a total of six variants. These have been named as E, E+, S, SX, SX (Dual) and SX(O) with E being the base trim. The compact SUV will get ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and dual airbags will come standard across all the variants. The top end SX(O) trim will get four extra airbags, taking the total count to six.

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta will get reverse parking sensors and camera starting from the S variant. The compact SUV will also get projector bi-functional headlamps and these will be available from the SX variant. There will also be some premium features like a smart key band and wireless charging facility for phones but these will be limited to the top end SX(O) trim only.

Watch our Renault Duster video review here:

The new Hyundai Creta will also come with a sunroof and it will be offered in SX automatic and SX(O) trims. Moreover, the compact SUV will get a cruise control starting from SX variant. The new 2018 Hyundai Creta compact SUV will get three engine options just like before. There will be a 1.6L petrol, 1.4L diesel and 1.6L diesel engine along with an optional automatic transmission with 1.6L petrol and diesel engines. The 1.6L petrol automatic variant will be offered only in the SX variant. On the other hand, the 1.6-litre diesel Automatic will come with S and SX trims.

According to the document, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta compact SUV will be launched in a total of seven monotone colour options. These will go by the names White, Passion Orange, Black, Stardust, Silver, Marina Blue and Fiery Red. Besides, there will be two dual tone colour options in the form of White & Black and Orange & Black.

The 2018 new Hyundai Creta will be launched in India later this month. Expect the prices of the new model to be slightly higher than the outgoing model, courtesy the newly added features. More details in coming days!

Image Source: Team-BHP.com