New 2018 Hyundai Creta registers over 14,300 bookings within 10 days of launch

Hyundai Motor India has received an overwhelming response for its recently launched 2018 Creta, registering over 14,366 bookings and 70,000 enquiries. First launched in 2015, Hyundai Creta has come to be an immensely popular SUV with over 4 lakh customers globally. The 2018 Creta is powered by a 1.6-litre petrol engine generates the segment best power of 123 PS while the 1.6-litre CRDi diesel engine generates segment best power of 128 PS. A more fuel efficient 1.4-litre diesel engine with 90 PS is also on offer.

The 2018 Hyundai Creta is available with seven exterior single tone colour options and two dual tone colour options. Recently, two new colours have been added – Marina Blue and Passion Orange along with new Dual Tone Passion Orange and Black.

“We would like to thank our customers for the overwhelming response and love to the new 2018 Creta,” Y K Koo, Managing Director and CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd. said.

“As a Modern Premium Brand, we have created a Brilliant Ownership Experience of new 2018 Creta by introducing many first and best in segment features along with Unmatched Safety. The new 2018 Creta will create new benchmarks in the SUV segment.”

In terms of safety, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) as standard across all the variants. The higher variants of the compact SUV get four additional airbags, taking the total count to six.

The top end variants of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta have been offered with a wireless phone charger and a smart key band. The 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a new 17.77 cm AVN touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link.