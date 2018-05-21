2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift launched at a price of Rs 9.43 lakh: Gets sunroof, new colours and more features

Hyundai has launched the facelifted 2018 Creta in India at a starting price of Rs 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new Hyundai Creta comes with subtle exterior and interior changes with additional features that make it significantly better than the previous model. The 2018 Hyundai Creta gets new projector headlamps along with new LED positioning lamps and DRLs (Daytime Running Lights). The front and rear bumpers have also been revised and the compact SUV now runs on new 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels. For the first time, the Hyundai Creta has been offered with an electric sunroof. The top end variants of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta have been offered with a wireless phone charger and a smart key band. The 2018 Hyundai Creta also gets a new 17.77 cm AVN touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and Mirror Link.

In terms of safety, the new 2018 Hyundai Creta gets dual airbags, ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) and EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution) as standard across all the variants. The higher variants of the compact SUV get four additional airbags, taking the total count to six. Powering the 2018 Hyundai Creta are the same engine options that used to run the outgoing model. That said, the compact SUV can be picked from a choice of a 1.6-litre diesel, 1.-litre petrol and a 1.4-litre diesel engines. While a six-speed manual transmission comes as standard, the six-speed automatic gearbox will be offered as optional with the 1.6L petrol and diesel engines. The company claims that the new 2018 Hyundai Creta delivers 3% more fuel efficiency with the petrol and 4% with the diesel versions.

Here is the complete price list of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift:

Engine Variant Price Ex-showroom (Delhi) 1.6 PL E Rs 9,43,908 E+ Rs 9,99,900 SX Rs 11,93,934 SX Dual Tone Rs 12,43,934 SX AT Rs 13,43,834 SX (O) Rs 13,59,948 1.4 DSL E+ Rs 9,99,900 S Rs 11,73,893 1.6 DSL S AT Rs 13,19,934 SX Rs 13,23,934 SX Dual Tone Rs 13,73,934 SX AT Rs 14,83,934 SX(O) Rs 15,03,934

Speaking on the launch of new 2018 Hyundai Creta, Y K Koo, MD & CEO, Hyundai Motor India Ltd said, “Since the launch of the first CRETA in 2015, Hyundai has become an established brand in the SUV segment. It is the cornerstone of Hyundai‘s longstanding SUV presence which will impress customers with its premium design, spacious interior and its advanced connected technologies. The benchmark success of CRETA with over 4 Lakh Happy customers globally is a testimony of the customers’ increasing preference towards Hyundai’s Modern Premium products. We are confident, the New 2018 CRETA will create new benchmarks in the SUV segment with its Superior Performance and New Age Technology features while creating Brilliant Ownership experience.”

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta is available with seven single tone and two dual tone colour options. Three new colour options have been added to the palette including Marina Blue and Passion Orange a new Dual Tone shade - Passion Orange and Black.