New 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift: Variant wise features and prices explained

The new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift recently made its official entry to India at a starting price of Rs 9.43 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The compact SUV has been updated inside out and that makes it a better offering than before. Hyundai India has offered a lot of new features to the 2018 Creta to offer a more value for money product to the customers. The new 2018 Hyundai Creta is being offered in a total of six variants namely E, E+, S, SX, SX (Dual Tone) and SX (O). Here is which the complete variant wise explanation in order to help you understand which variant is the best for you. It has to be noted that features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System), EBD (Electronic Brake Force Distribution), dual airbags, impact sensing auto door lock, lane changing indicator and immobilizer are standard across all the variants and hence, we not taking them separately in each variant.

2018 Hyundai Creta E

The base variant of the 2018 Hyundai Creta is being offered only with the 1.6-litre petrol engine with a six-speed manual transmission. The E variant of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta offers foldable key and front power outlet. You also get 16-inch wheels, power windows, follow me home headlamps and rear AC vents with the base variant of the compact SUV. The E trim also gets black and silver radiator grille along with body coloured rear garnish. A foldable smart key is also on offer with the E variant of the car.

2018 Hyundai Creta E+

The E+ variant of the new Hyundai Creta is offered with 1.6-litre petrol and 1.4-litre diesel engine with six-speed manual gearbox. The variant gets black and silver radiator grille and the LED turning winkers are integrated on the outside rear view mirrors (ORVMs). The petrol version gets steering mounted audio controls and there is a 5-inch touchscreen infotainment system on offer as well. You also get a USB charger but that is available only for the petrol version.

2018 Hyundai Creta S

The 2018 Hyundai Creta S variant is offered with the 1.4-litre diesel engine with manual transmission along with 1.6-litre petrol engine with an automatic transmission. The said trim of the SUV gets reverse parking camera and sensors, LED daytime running lights, fog lamps and rear defogger. Besides this, you also get height adjustable front and rear headrests along with 16-inch alloy wheels with this variant. The S variant also gets roof rails, rear centre armrest and rear parcel tray. There are also inside door handles on offer with this variant.

Here is the complete price list of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift:

Engine 2018 Hyundai Creta Variant Price Ex-showroom (Delhi) 1.6L Petrol E Rs 9,43,908 E+ Rs 9,99,900 SX Rs 11,93,934 SX Dual Tone Rs 12,43,934 SX AT Rs 13,43,834 SX (O) Rs 13,59,948 1.4L Diesel E+ Rs 9,99,900 S Rs 11,73,893 1.6L Diesel S AT Rs 13,19,934 SX Rs 13,23,934 SX Dual Tone Rs 13,73,934 SX AT Rs 14,83,934 SX(O) Rs 15,03,934

2018 Hyundai Creta SX

The SX variant of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta facelift is offered with 1.6-litre petrol and diesel engine options across both, manual and automatic gearbox options. The variant gets rear parking sensors with camera and child ISOFIX is offered only with the automatic variant. The automatic version also gets 17-inch alloy wheels while there are 16-inch alloy wheels on offer with the manual versions. The SX variant of the new Hyundai Creta facelift also gets a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Apple CarPlay, Android Auto and Mirror Link. The trim also offers electrically adjustable rear view mirrors.

2018 Hyundai Creta SX (Dual Tone)

The SX dual tone variant of the 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift is available with 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engine options with a manual transmission. The trim comes with piano finished glossy roof, leather-wrapped steering with contrast stitching, cruise control, smart key with push-button start and fully automatic air conditoning with mood change bar and cluster ionizer. The SX (Dual Tone) variant of the Hyundai Creta is also offered with electrically adjustable and foldable outside rear view mirrors. The said variant progresses over 17-inch diamond cut alloy wheels.

2018 Hyundai Creta SX (O)

The top-end variant SX (O) variant of the new 2018 Hyundai Creta Facelift is offered with a 1.6-litre petrol and 1.6-litre diesel engines with a manual transmission. The premium trim gets side and curtain airbags. Additionally, the 2018 Hyundai Creta receives ESC (Electronically Stability Control), VSM Vehicle Stability Management Control), HAC (Hill Start Assist Control). The SX (O) variant also gets rear parking sensors with a camera and Electro Chromic mirror. Furthermore, there are height adjustable driver and front passenger seatbelts. Lane changing flash adjustment, wireless charging, six-way adjustable power driver seat and smart key band are other features that you get on the top end SX variant.