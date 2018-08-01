New 2018 Honda Amaze boosts company’s sales in India

Honda Cars India today reported a 17 per cent increase in its domestic sales to 19,970 units in July, riding on the back of strong sales of new Amaze.The company had sold 17,085 units in the domestic market in July 2017, HCIL said in a statement.Last month, Honda Cars India Ltd (HCIL) sold 10,180 units of Amaze, setting a new record for the highest ever monthly sales for a single model in the company's history.

"We have recorded our best ever July sales, thanks to the overwhelming response to the all new Amaze and sustained momentum for City and WR-V," HCIL Senior Vice President and Director, Sales and Marketing Rajesh Goel said in a statement.The company has been maximising the supply of new model Amaze in the market to reduce its waiting time, he added.

"The onset of festive season in many regions from August will give another boost to our sales and ensure sustained good performance in future months," Goel said.The company also exported 638 units last month.In the current fiscal, HCIL has sold 62,579 units during April-July period in the domestic market, a growth of 12.5 per cent as against 55,647 units in the same period of last year.