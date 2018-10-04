New 2018 Ford Aspire facelift launched in India at Rs 5.55 lakh: Exterior, interior, engine explained

The new 2018 facelift version of Ford Aspire sedan has made its India market debut with the petrol variants priced at Rs 5.55 lakh to Rs 8.49 lakh and the diesel variants costing Rs 6.45 lakh to Rs 8.14 lakh (Ex-Showroom). The company had already commenced the bookings of the Aspire earlier this month and now the Maruti Suzuki Dzire rival looks much bolder and very new. Ford Aspire has undergone a complete revamp to both its exteriors and interiors and is the company's big bet this festive season. Ford Aspire is being manufactured from the company's plant in Sanand, Gujarat. Ford Aspire is available in 5 variants and 6 colour options.

2018 Ford Aspire Exteriors:

The new 2018 Ford Aspire gets a new face with a new much larger front grille and a new bumper with silver accents. The company has also redesigned the Aspire's headlamp cluster with LED DRLs and it also gets a new housing for fog lamps. Towards the rear of the car, the bumper is new and gets a subtle black treatment at the bottom that makes the Aspire look new. It also gets new 15-inch alloy wheels on the top-spec titanium variant. With the sub-4-meter rule in place, the dimensions of the car are unchanged and being a facelift, the platform, chassis and suspension on the Aspire are the same as in the outgoing model.

2018 Ford Aspire interiors:

The big change on the new Ford Aspire facelift is to its interiors. The dashboard now looks very neat and tidy finished in dual-tone black and beige colour scheme. It now also features Ford's Sync3 infotainment system (pop-up style) as we have seen on the Ford EcoSport. It supports navigation and phone connectivity options including Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Ford India has also repositioned its air vents and the dashboard also gets some piano-black accents to compliment the colour scheme.

Here are the variant wise prices of the new 2018 Ford Aspire facelift:

2018 Ford Aspire facelift price in India (ex-showroom) Petrol Diesel Ambiente Rs 5.55 lakh Rs 6.45 lakh Trend Rs 5.99 lakh Rs 6.89 lakh Trend Plus Rs 6.39 lakh Rs 7.29 lakh Titanium Rs 6.79 lakh Rs 7.69 lakh Titanium+ Rs 7.24 lakh Rs 8.14 lakh Automatic 1.5L petrol Titanium Rs 8.49 lakh

2018 Ford Aspire petrol and diesel engines:

The petrol variants of the new 2018 Ford Aspire is powered by the company's new 1.2L engine from its Dragon family that we have already soon on the Freestyle and the Ecosport. The engine churns out a power of 94 hp and 120 Nm of torque. The diesel engine on the Aspire continues to be the 1.5L engine block with a max power of 98 hp and 215 Nm of torque. These are mated to a 6-Speed Manual Transmission. There is an option of AT as well that comes with the 1.5L petrol engine making 123 hp and 150 Nm of torque but is sold only on the top Titanium trim.

The new Ford Aspire has had a decent run in the Indian market so far against the likes of Maruti Suzuki Dzire and 2018 Honda Amaze. It also takes on Tata Tigor, Volkswagen Ameo. The new changes on the Aspire will surely see its sales going up this festive season. We will have the review of the new Ford Aspire for you live sharp on 8th October 2018.