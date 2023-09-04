Neue Klasse models to get the new BMW iDrive

BMW is on its way to refurbish the interior design focusing on the touch and advanced voice interaction.

The all-new BMW iDrive, a display and operating concept will be used in Neue Klasse from 2025. This next vehicle generation with iDrive will get features like BMW panoramic vision, a multifunction steering wheel, a 3D head-up display, and a central display.

BMW is on its way to refurbish the interior design focusing on the touch and advanced voice interaction. Let’s have a look at the four defining elements of iDrive

BMW panoramic vision, a multifunction steering wheel, a 3D head-up display, and a central display.



New BMW panoramic vision

Panoramic vision is based on the head-up display technology focusing on the essential needs of both driver and passengers. The information is projected across the windscreen.



New BMW 3D head-up display

It is curated for active driving situations and displays necessary information such as assisted driving and traffic details.



New multifunction steering wheel

With steering wheel buttons and haptic feedback, the driver will be able to control the contents displayed on the panoramic vision and the 3D head-up display.

New central display

Comes in classic BMW style and has touch functions. The matrix backlight technology will provide high resolution for the displays combating light conditions.

The QuickSelect concept introduced in 2023 will be seen in BMW iDrive.