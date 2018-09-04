Netflix for the Car Enthusiast: Top 5 things to watch on Netflix if you love cars!

With cable TV place firmly in the museum, the crowd of millennials almost unanimously say “Netflix & Chill” is the only possible way forward. Not only for its ability to view on demand, but also for its wide array of programmes Netflix is fast replacing cable TV for millennials across the globe. Naturally, the car guys and girls on the internet would need catering to, and Netflix has not come short of the mark with a wide range of programme, documentaries and docudrama series aimed at the motoriously inclined. We bring you our pick of the 5 best Automotive shows on Netflix in India and give you a little run-down on them, don't worry, there will be no spoilers in this listicle!

Netflix Dirty Money

As the title suggests, this Netflix documentary follows Volkswagen’s dieselgate scandal that shook the world a couple of years. The documentary follows the scandal from the first whistleblowers to the scandal by taking a global stage. Ultimately ending with VW paying billions of dollars in damages to the US government. It talks about how VWs Blue-diesel technology was considered a revelation until the truth came out. Watch this documentary if you really want to learn how one small stone can quickly turn into an avalanche for both sides.

Initial D

If you haven’t watched the Anime, the rebooted Initial D series is just the pick you’ve been waiting to binge.

The series follows an 18-year old who delivers Tofu by day, but by night turns his Toyota A86 Trueno into a drift machine slaying his way around the hill with his signature technique of inertial drifting. A technique he picked up from his father, an angry old ex-racer.

Netflix Apex: The story of the Hypercar

This documentary follows s Swedish entrepreneur Christian von Koenigsegg, a long-time connoisseur of supercars and sports cars, and his quest to build a "mega" car whose golden ratio defies all expectations for a hypercar's velocity and power while competing against the biggest names in motorsports for space on the world stage. With insights from top engineers and designers and the biggest names in motorsport in the world, the documentary even visits top-secret development facilities at Porsche, Ferrari, McLaren and Pagani, where these physics-defying hypercars are conceptualized and built.

Journey to LeMans

This is one for the motorsport aficionados, the documentary follows a team of British privateers in the competition by the name of Jota Sport. The documentary shows the iconic event in all its glory as an almost unimaginable feat of human determination in congruence with sheer engineering prowess. The documentary goes to show that with enough hard work, dedication and passion, anything can be achieved. In the interest of not giving spoilers that's all we can say.

Comedians in Cars getting coffee

This is the one for auto-enthusiasts when your non-auto enthusiast's buddies are around. Comedians in cars getting coffee centres around Jerry Seinfeld who invites various celebrities to join him for a cup of coffee and do a talk show. Pretty much the usual talk show formula, although each episode is shot out of one epic car or the other with talks on the cars tastefully injected into the conversation. Don’t be fooled by the unassuming name this show goes from mildly interesting to “OMG I’m going to binge this all weekend” before you can say the utterly bland title.