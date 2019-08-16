Need for Speed Heat 2019 trailer out: Promises racing in epic proportions

The 24th instalment of the Need for Speed franchise has been unleashed as Electronic Arts have dropped their first trailer of Need for Speed Heat. Scheduled to be released on November 8 on PC, Playstation 4 and Xbox One, fans have been waiting for the new instalment since NFS Payback was introduced in 2017. The trailer only provides us with a hint of what we can expect, which include crazy cars, cops, a lot of street racing and insane stunts.

The video description on YouTube reads “Hustle by day and risk it all at night in Need for Speed Heat”. The trailer and the description mention pitting the user against rogue police forces while battling up the street-racing circuit. While some previous editions of NFS were either dedicated towards night, or some dedicated to daylight, but some including the new NFS Heat will shuffle between night racing and daylight.

The graphics look outstanding and will feature new cars with what supposedly seems to be highlighting the Polestar One as the star of the game. The game will also allow customisation and modifications like previous editions of the game. NFS has not been known to offer real-life driving dynamics, and new 2019 NFS Heat delivers the same in true unrealistic fashion as before, staying true to the game’s physics-defying gameplay. While car selection is unknown at the current time, there are some pretty neat machines that are visible in the trailer. Watch the full official trailer below