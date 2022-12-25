 What is the ideal driving position? Find here

A proper seating position goes a long way in ensuring that you have the best visibility while maneuvering a vehicle and that your limbs react faster in dangerous situations.





Before you hit the gas pedal, it is important to set the accurate seating position as it’s not just a matter of comfort but crucial from a safety standpoint too. A proper seating position goes a long way in ensuring that you have the best visibility while maneuvering a vehicle and that your limbs react faster in dangerous situations. A proper driver’s sitting position is also beneficial in preventing back pain.

Seat Adjustment

While being seated on the driver’s seat, check if you can completely depress the pedals. Adjust your seat accordingly and in a way that you can depress the pedals without having to stretch your leg and nudge your body forward. For your arms the ideal position will have your wrist resting at the top of the wheel giving you better control and also ensures that your elbows are not too close to your body while turning.

Seat Height

The height of your seat shouldn’t be too low and should always offer as much view of the car’s front edges as possible. Your knees should be slightly bent, as having them straight while driving isn’t safe in case of a crash. Although the angle of your backrest depends on your personal preference, the ideal angle of recline is somewhere between 100-110 degrees as it puts less pressure on your back whereas a more laid-back recline angle can hamper your visibility while driving.

Hands on the wheel

It was initially taught to keep your hands at the 10 and 2 o’clock positions on the steering wheel. But now, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recommends drivers put their hands at the 9 and 3 o’clock positions to keep hands out of the way if the airbag deploys.