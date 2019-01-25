National Tourism Day 2019: Best Driving Roads in India: Coasts, Hills, Deserts and adventure!

Best Road to Travel in India, Nation Tourism Day India 2019: Its National Tourism day, and while we at Express Drives may not be poster boys for the conventional get-on-a-plane tourism. For us, tourism means getting behind the wheels or the handlebar and seeing what the open road has to offer. Which is why we thought we’d share the love with some of our favourite driving roads from across the country on #NationalTourismDay and give you a petrol heads tourism bucket list for 2019. The roads we have chosen cover each side of the country, and should appeal to you whether you enjoy exploring whether you enjoy exploring on a motorcycle or in a car, traversing all kinds of terrains from tight ghat roads to smooth flowing roads lined with beaches:

Munnar, Kerala: Set in the tea plantations of Kerala, Munnar is one of those places to set up based and just go exploring. Each set of roads heading out of Munnar has its own set of unique vistas that set it apart, not to mention beautifully laid tarmac spaghetti to drive through. One of the must-visit roads, if you are in the area, is the Adimali-Neriamangalam Forest Road. Lane discipline is a must, otherwise, you might find yourself face to face with a speeding state transport bus and that’s a risk you don’t want to take.

2.East Coast Road, Tamil Nadu: One of the best coastal roads in India, the ECR as it is is known travels along the East Coast of India and is one of those must-drive roads that our country has to offer. Its smooth flowing tarmac flanked in places by the eastern coast of India is a sight to see for sure. If you do live in the southern reaches of the country and haven’t been on this road yet, this weekend might be the perfect chance to do it. Plan a picnic on a remote beach en route and end up with an evening in Puducherry, and you have a weekend that will go down in the books!

3.Chorla Ghat, Goa: Most road travellers will agree that it’s not about the destination so much as it is about the journey. One of the exciting driving and riding roads in Goa is the little-known entry into Goa via Chorla Ghat. Narrow twisty sections are challenging and picturesque. Although we advise you to avoid traversing these roads at night, since of late, there have been sightings of man-eating tigers, and a few attacks as well. Not somewhere you would want to get a flat tyre.

4. Killar - Kishtwar, Kashmir: If this list has been too boring for you, and you're the type of person who likes to start their day with a cup full of adrenaline. The Killar Kishtwar route is for you. Classified as one of the most dangerous roads in the world this death-defying mountain trail is 114 km long and is, located at the eastern extremity of the Kishtwar District of the Jammu region in Jammu and Kashmir, India. The road is narrow and seems to have been crudely cut off the mountain face with a wall on one side and terrifying drop on the other. Not dangerous enough? No guard rails or secure edging for about 100 km paired with gorgeous views of the valley below. The road is part of the National Highway 26, running along the Chenab river.

5. Jodhpur to Jaisalmer: This is one is best suited for families especially with young children, an arrow straight bit of perfectly laid tarmac, flanked by desert on either side, makes for a great drive across Rajasthan. Its smooth and not much of an adventure but makes for some stress-free driving. Sit back crank up the tunes and play catch with the horizon.

Image Source: DangerousRoads.org, triopoto.com