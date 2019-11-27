80 per cent of buses in Nagpur running on Bio-CNG: Nitin Gadkari

Speaking at the NuGen Mobility Summit 2019, Nitin Gadkari, Minister for Road Transport and Highways has stated that 80 per cent of the municipal buses in Nagpur are currently running on bio-CNG. Gadkari said that he has taken upon himself to upgrade the bio-digesters currently available in India so that they can be used for the treatment of sewage water and in turn, produce Methane gas and in turn Bio-CNG. The Union Minister pointed out that air and water pollution are one of the major challenged that our country is facing at the moment. He said that automakers in India should focus on alternative fuel vehicles and ensured the Government's full support in this initiative.

Gadkari also promised that the problems that the automotive sector in India is currently facing, will be resolved that the the Government is not there to create obstacles. Citing popular brands like Toyota and Hyundai, he said when these can manufacture Flexi engines in Brazil why can't they do so in India where consumers can choose from various options including the alternative fuel.

The road, transport and highways minister said India is the fastest growing economy and by 2030 it is expected to become the third-largest economy in the world. Apart from crude oil imports, another major problem faced by the economy is in the agriculture sector with surplus production of sugar, rice and wheat, he said adding that there is a need for diversification of agriculture and forest towards producing alternative fuel power and energy.

About highways sector, he said the road construction pace has reached 30 km a day and the government was constructing 22 new express highways including Rs 10,000 crore Dwarka express highway.

"Meerut Express Highway being constructed at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore is going to be completed before March...My ministry is spending Rs 50,000 crore for road construction around Delhi," he said. Besides, he said 60 per cent of the contracts for Rs one lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai express highway on a new alignment passing through tribal areas have already been awarded and it would prove to be a growth engine for the country.

On policy related to the scrapping of old vehicles, he said it is in final stages and India will become the biggest automobile hub after the policy comes into force given the availability of cheap labour, skilled manpower and technology.

Inputs: PTI