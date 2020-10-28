My Volkswagen Connect launched with Sos, towing alert: These Polo, Vento variants get it as standard

The Volkswagen Connect app will not allow one to remote start the car or pre-cool the cabin but it brings along with realtime vehicle analysis for customers.

Volkswagen India may have joined the party late but then here it is with connected car technology. Though this isn’t in the same league as the BlueLink from Hyundai, it still brings in a few functions that you can access without the car being on. For example, it gives you towing alerts, real time location, geo-fencing, SoS call, route deviation and more. Customers will be given a dongle with an active SIM card, three years free subscription as well as warranty. They have to plug in the dongle in the OBD port and the app can be downloaded on iOS or Android phones and connected. An OTP exchange will happen for the pairing to happen. Once the app is downloaded, it will analyse the individual’s driving style, advise them on efficient driving and more. Through the app, one can also reach out to emergency services.

Volkswagen says that customers can also store important vehicle data information like papers, or other official documents in an e-format. At the same time, customers will also be sent insurance and PUC reminders based on this data. This software doesn’t require one to go to the dealership for updates and instead OTA will be done. At present, only the Volkswagen Polo GT TSI and Vento TSI Highline Plus variants get it as standard. Volkswagen dealers confirmed that 2020 BS6 cars can be retrofitted with this provision if a customer wants. However, there is no word on the pricing of the same yet.

Steffen Knapp, director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said that the company has been working relentlessly to provide customers the best of technology. He added that with the My Volkswagen Connect app, customers stand to get realtime vehicle analysis at the tip of their fingers. It will also enhance their experience due to the analysis reports that show them how to become better drivers.

