Mumbai Uber driver’s ingenious shield against Coronavirus will leave you amazed

This Uber driver in Mumbai created an ingenious solution to protect himself from the novel coronavirus with a curtain shield in his car.

By:Published: May 14, 2020 4:06:34 PM
Photo: The Indian Express

The worst of times has been known to bring out the best of the human race. Wars, for example, have contributed heavily to the advancement of technology and even automobiles. The advent of the novel coronavirus seems to be bringing out the ingenuity from human minds in a similar fashion. Be it for self-preservation or finding ways to help the ones in need. This Mumbai cab driver has created a simple, but ingenious solution to protect himself and as a result, his passengers as well.

As modern problems require modern solutions, this Uber driver in Mumbai has installed a plastic curtain around his driver seat to create a personal partition. The design of the partition is simple and would seem quite effective. The curtain can help prevent contact between the driver and passengers as well as accidental or even intentional saliva projectile at the direction of the driver.

During the Coronavirus pandemic, Uber had announced that support for its drivers in India by providing drivers with disinfectants to help keep their vehicles sanitised. Additionally, if a driver has tested positive, or has been exposed to COVID-19, they would be requested to self-isolate and Uber would provide financial aid for 14 days while their account would be put on hold. Along with which it would also temporarily suspend the accounts of riders if they have tested positive or have been exposed to the virus.

In the post-COVID-19 era, analysts claim that most people could refrain from using shared mobility and the need for personal transport may be high. As a result, the demand from new or even used privately owned cars is expected to see a sharp rise. But that means for the future of shared mobility and ride-hailing services like Uber and Ola remains to be seen.

