Mumbai to Pune in just 25 mins! Hyperloop project likely to be Made in India

It was in February 2018 when Maharastra government had first expressed its intent to build a Hyperloop better Mumbai-Pune with Virgin Hyperloop One aims to connect central Pune, Navi Mumbai International Airport and Mumbai in just 25 minutes. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis who is currently in America visited the Virgin Hyperloop One test site in Nevada and met the company's CEO and board member, Rob Lloyd, a statement from the CMO said.

The Government of Maharashtra is exploring this transportation technology (hyperloop) for the Mumbai-Pune route with an aim to reduce the travel time between them to just 25 minutes, confirmed a statement released by the CM's office. Virgin Hyperloop One will soon be sending its engineers to Pune to conduct a study, it said. The Pune Metropolitan Regional Development Authority(PMRDA) has identified a 15-km long demonstration track for hyperloop. If things go as per plan then the Hyperloop between Mumbai-Pune will be ready by 2024. This will not just reduce the commute time, but will further reduce the pollution and traffic on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway.

Virgin @HyperloopOne plans to send engineers to Pune shortly.

PMRDA has identified 15 km row demonstration track for #Hyperloop . It is noteworthy that 70% of materials and components required for Hyperloop can be sourced within Maharashtra itself. pic.twitter.com/97D2nHgGAf — CMO Maharashtra (@CMOMaharashtra) June 16, 2018

Interestingly, the government claims that 70 per cent of materials and components required for hyperloop can be sourced within Maharashtra itself, the statement added. Virgin Hyperloop One founder-chairman Richard Branson had announced a framework agreement for the project in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Fadnavis during his visit to Mumbai for the 'Magnetic Maharashtra' conclave held in February.

The electric efficient hyperloop system will ease expressway congestion and reduce greenhouse gas emissions up to 1,50,000 ton annually, the statement added.

The hyperloop system will also have the potential for the rapid movement of palletized freight and light cargo between the Port of Mumbai and Pune, creating a robust backbone for on-demand deliveries, supply chains, and next-generation logistics if at all this project sees a green light. Earlier in 2017, Hyperloop Transportation Technologies (HTT) had announced a similar partnership with the state of Andhra Pradesh. The company has spent the last few months working with India's economic development board charing out routes between Vijayawada and Capital city of Amaravati. The project's expected investment value is about $205 million and is likely to take a year to complete post the required approvals.