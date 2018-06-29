Mumbai Police gets 195 Mahindra TUV300s: What’s different in this cops’ Mahindra SUV

A few days back, we reported that Mumbai Police will soon patrol in the Mahindra TUV300 SUVs and the attached spy image in the story confirms the same. Mahindra TUV300 is now officially a part of Mumbai Police as 195 units were flagged off from Mumbai Police Commissioner's office yesterday by Devendra Fadnavis, Chief Minister, Maharashtra. This is not the first time that a Mahindra SUV has joined Maharashtra Police fleet. The cops have been using Mahindra Bolero since long that also happens to the company's best selling UV. The Mahindra TUV300 that has been recently inducted into Mumbai Police fleet is based on T4+ trim. In order to get the appearance of a proper patrol car, the SUV gets special decals and the Mumbai Police logo on both sides. LED lights in red and blue along with a siren have been mounted on the roof that gives it the identity of a proper police patrol car.

Powering the Mahindra TUV300 is a 1.5-litre, mHawk turbocharged diesel engine that comes mated to a five-speed manual transmission. The engine produces a maximum power of 100 bhp while the peak torque output is rated at 240 Nm. Mahindra TUV300 T4+ trim gets features like ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) with EBD (Electronic Brake-force Distribution), dual airbags, power steering with tilt adjustable functionality and ISOFIX mounts in the second row. Mahindra TUV300 can be yours for a starting price of Rs 8.25 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and the range starts with the T4+ trim only.

In other news, Mahindra recently launched the extended version of the SUV christened TUV300 Plus. The price of the vehicle starts at Rs 9.59 lakh with the P4 trim and it reaches up till Rs 10.98 lakh for the top end P8 variant. All prices mentioned here are ex-showroom, Delhi. Check out the complete variant wise price explanation of Mahindra TUV300 Plus in the link below.

