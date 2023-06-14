Mumbai police observe a ‘no honking day’ today, June 14, to raise awareness among road users about the growing noise pollution.

With rising air pollution and noise pollution as well, the Mumbai police is observing today (June 14) as a ‘no honking day’. The police launched a campaign on Tuesday to encourage road users to limit using their horns while driving.

In a notice, the Mumbai police said, “Traffic Control Branch, Mumbai, urges all the drivers and riders in Mumbai city, except ambulances, fire brigades, and other vehicles on emergency duties, not to honk the horns of their vehicles on 14th June and on other days as well.”

Noise pollution is a growing concern in big cities like Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru and other places and vehicle horns are the major cause of it. There have been multiple studies showing how noise pollution can affect senior citizens with Alzheimer’s disease, hearing loss, and even dementia.

To tackle the growing noise pollution issue, the police have laid out several rules including silent zones near hospitals, residential areas, educational institutions, etc, where the sound of the horn has to be under 40 decibels.