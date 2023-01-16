Mukesh Ambani car collection: Top 5 luxury cars owned by this business tycoon

Mukesh Ambani’s luxury car collection includes a variety of high-end, premium vehicles. Here are top five of them from his vast collection.

Mukesh Ambani, the chairman of Reliance Industries, is known to have a large collection of luxury cars. Mukesh Ambani’s luxury car collection includes a variety of high-end, premium vehicles from brands such as Rolls-Royce, Mercedes-Benz, BMW, Porsche, Ferrari and more. These cars are known for their advanced technology, high performance, next-level security and luxurious features. Here are top five luxury cars from his vast collection.

Rolls Royce Phantom: Rs 13.50 crore

The Rolls-Royce Phantom was first introduced in 2003 and has been in production since then. The Phantom is known for its opulent interior, smooth ride and advanced technology. It is powered by a 6.75-litre V12 petrol engine, which produces 563bhp and 900 Nm of peak torque.

Rolls Royce Phantom

The Phantom is considered one of the most luxurious cars in the world, and is often used by heads of state, celebrities, and other VIPs.

Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard: Rs 10.50 crore

Another popular armoured car that can be found in Mukesh Ambani’s garage is the Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard, which provides additional protection against bullets, bombing, and more.



Mercedes-Maybach Benz S660 Guard

Weighing almost 4.7 tonnes, it’s propelled by a 6-litre V12 engine which churns out 523bhp and 830 Nm of peak torque. The car can sprint from 0-100 kmph in 7.9 seconds and has an electronically limited top speed of 190 kmph.

BMW 760Li Security: Rs 8.9 crore

The BMW 760Li Security is a luxury sedan that is designed to offer high levels of security for its occupants. Based on the standard 760Li model but features a number of enhancements to provide protection against gunfire and bomb blasts.

BMW 760Li Security

The sedan is equipped with armoured doors, bulletproof glass, and a reinforced underbody to protect against explosive devices. It also features run-flat tires and a self-sealing fuel tank to ensure mobility in the event of an attack. The 760Li Security is powered by a 6-litre V12 engine that produces 544bhp and 880 Nm of peak torque.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale: Rs 7.50 crore

The Ferrari SF90 Stradale is a hybrid sports car. It was first introduced in 2019 and is the first production Ferrari to feature hybrid technology. It is powered by a 4-litre V8 engine combined with three electric motors, good enough to produce 769bhp and 800 Nm of peak torque.

Ferrari SF90 Stradale

It also features advanced aerodynamics and advanced electronic systems, including a 7-inch touchscreen display and a head-up display.

Bentley Continental Flying Spur: Rs 3.69 crore

The British car manufacturer first introduced the Bentley Continental Flying Spur in 2005 as the successor to the Bentley Arnage, and it was based on the same platform as the Continental GT coupe.

Bentley Continental Flying Spur

The Continental Flying Spur is powered by a 6-litre, W12 engine and features all-wheel drive, as well as a variety of advanced technological features. It is known for its high level of comfort and luxury, as well as its powerful performance.