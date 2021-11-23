MSTI opens Vehicle Scrapping & Recycling unit in Noida: 200-minute process explained

The newly opened MSTI scrapping and recycling plant has a capacity of 2,000 units a month or 24,000 units per annum.

By:Updated: Nov 23, 2021 5:25 PM

Hon’ble Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated Maruti Suzuki Toyotsu India Private Limited (MSTI)’s Government approved ELV (End-Of-Life Vehicle) Scrapping and Recycling unit. Also present on the occasion were His Excellency Satoshi Suzuki, Ambassador Extraordinary, and Plenipotentiary, Embassy of Japan, India. With an aim to promote organized, transparent and environment-friendly dismantling of End-of-Life Vehicles (ELVs) the new 10,993 sq m facility has commenced operations. The said unit has a capacity to scrap and recycle over 24,000 ELVs annually and is built with an investment of over Rs 44 crores.

The facility uses modern and technologically advanced machines to dismantle and scrap ELVs in a scientific manner and all the equipment being used here is manufactured in India. MSTI says that it follows globally approved quality and environment standards and these include complete solid and liquid waste management ensuring zero discharge of liquid and gases from the ELVs. The facility is claimed to offer a high percentage of scrap recovery, which is 95 percent to be precise.

The key USPs of the facility include environment-friendly and safe scrapping and recycling of ELVs, zero discharge of oil and AC gases to land or air and also, radioactive material scanning. The facility has a total of 12 stations and most of these are responsible for the removal of certain parts and components of an ELV in a stage-wise manner. The entire process takes 200 minutes for one car after which the body shell finally gets shrunk as a 60 cm x 60 cm x 60 cm metal cube (length can vary depending on the car model).

During the inauguration of the new facility, Nitin Gadkari said that the Government is aiming to have three to four such scrapping centres in each district and hence, these should generate new employment as well. Gadkari also said that an investment of over Rs 10,000 crore is expected in automotive fitness and scrapping centres.

