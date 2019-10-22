MS Dhoni brings home a Nissan Jonga with an Indian Army history!

Though MS Dhoni might be away from the cricket field for some time now, it seems he is not able to distance himself from his love of four-wheelers. The former Indian cricket team captain has recently become the proud owner of a Nissan Jonga. No, it is not a multi-million dollar hypercar from the land of the Rising Sun, but a rough and tough off-roader and in fact, more than 20 years old. Dhoni took the delivery of the said Nissan Jonga, which reportedly has served in the Indian army in the past. The SUV was brought by the cricket from Punjab and was manufactured in the year 1999.

The Nissan Jonga, much like the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, used to serve the Indian army in the past. However, the same was later discontinued. Post this, many of the used army-spec Jongas were refurbished and kept in working conditions. The unit owned by MS Dhoni is amongst the few that survived. The same has been painted in a bright green colour. Not only this, but the same seems to have been modified as well and comes with a four-door configuration.

.@msdhoni and his unparalleled love for Indian Army. He recently purchased the vintage 20 years old 'Nissan Jonga' from Punjab! The car was manufactured in the year 1999 and used by the armed forces. ????????????#IndianArmy #MSDhoni #Dhoni pic.twitter.com/LmfSwVtmTx — MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) October 21, 2019

The Jonga gains its name from the Jabalpur Ordinance and Guncarriage Assembly, were Nissan used to manufacture the same exclusively for the Indian army.

This Nissan Jonga is not the only off-roader which MD Dhoni has been an owner of. He has owned and still continues to own some of the most sort after 4x4s in the world. His collection has included models such as the Hummer H2, GMS Sierra, Mahindra Scorpio, Mitsubishi Pajero and more recently, the Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT.

Image Credits: MS Dhoni Fans Official/Twitter