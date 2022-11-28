scorecardresearch

MS Dhoni brings home a brand new Kia EV6 electric car [Watch video]

MS Dhoni recently added a brand new Kia EV6 electric crossover to his garage. The Kia EV6 is priced from Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom, and it’s claimed to offer a range of 528 km per charge.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Mahendra Singh Dhoni, a legendary cricketer and former Indian national cricket team captain, has brought home a brand new Kia EV6 electric crossover. Often regarded as Captain Cool, MS Dhoni purchased the EV6 with a Moonscape Grey exterior paint scheme. The Kia EV6 was recently launched in India and it’s currently priced from Rs 59.95 lakh, ex-showroom.  

A video that has been posted on Twitter by an MSD fan shows that MS Dhoni took his fellow cricketers Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kedhar Jadhav for a joyride in his new eco-friendly prized possession in Ranchi. It’s worth mentioning that apart from the EV6, MS Dhoni owns a bunch of other luxury SUVs as well in his mighty garage, including the Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk, Hummer H2, Nissan Jonga, Audi Q7, etc. 

kia ev6 review

The India-spec Kia EV6 is offered with a single 77.4 kWh battery pack but in two variants. Its RWD variant gets a single motor and develops 229 bhp along with 350 Nm of torque. The AWD variant, on the other hand, features a dual motor set-up, one on each axle, and churns out 325 bhp and 605 Nm of peak torque. 

Watch Video | Kia EV6 Review:

Kia claims that the AWD variant of the EV6 can sprint from 0 to 100 kmph in 5.2 seconds. Also, it is claimed to offer a driving range of 528 km per charge. It can be charged from 10 to 80% in 73 minutes using a 50 kW DC fast charger. The RWD and AWD variants of the Kia EV6 are priced at Rs 59.95 lakh and Rs 64.95 lakh, ex-showroom, respectively.  

