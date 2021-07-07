MS Dhoni Birthday: Ferrari, Audi, Kawasaki, Yamaha & more in this cricket star’s collection

Cricket legend MS Dhoni marks his 40th birthday today and in Express Drives tradition, we'd like to extend well wishes for him and bring for you his extensive car and motorcycle collection.

Cricket as you know is huge in India and hence cricketers enjoy a celebrity status and why wouldn’t they. They are a source of pride and joy for hundreds of thousands of people in the country. One such star is MS Dhoni who happens to be a petrolhead and so it makes it easier for us to talk about him. The man marks his 40th birthday today and in Express Drives tradition, we’d like to extend well wishes for him and bring for you his extensive car and motorcycle collection.

Ferrari 599 GTO: A serious dose of power in Dhoni’s garage, the 599 GTO has a 6.0-litre naturally aspirated V12 that makes 661 hp.

Pontiac Firebird Trans Am: Mahendra Singh Dhoni bought a Trans Am in August last year. Those who don’t remember or don’t know – this car is particularly cool because of the hit television series Knight Rider (1982-86). The Trans Am played ‘Kitt’, a super-smart talking car. The cricket legend’s Trans Am is red with white racing stripes which looks gorgeous nonetheless but had it been black and Dhoni went in for a perm on his hair, we’d have our own Dhoni Hasselhof. Jokes apart, the Firebird Trans Am is a fantastic addition to his garage.

Porche 911: The former Team India captain owns a Porche 911, estimated to be worth about Rs 2 crore. The nippy sports car is capable of 0-100 km/h sprint time of less than five seconds.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Hummer H2: Dhoni loves the SUV category a lot when it comes to cars and the most popular one in his list is the Hummer – a 2009 Hummer H2. Remember the picture from a couple of years ago when New Zealand players sat in a bus with massive awe on their faces as Dhoni drove his Hummer alongside in Ranchi.

Audi Q7: One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Q7 is also a hot favourite amongst our celebrities. Other cricketers like Virat Kohli also own one. Dhoni’s is a previous generation Q7 30 TDI Quattro in black. It is powered by a 2,967cc diesel engine that produces around 242 hp.

You may also like: Cristiano Ronaldo’s car collection: Three Ferraris, a Bugatti and what not

Mitsubishi Pajero SFX: The star cricketer has a total of five SUVs, including a Pajero. It is powered by a 2.8-litre turbocharged diesel engine producing 120 hp. Another Mitsubishi model which the cricketer owns is a 170 hp Outlander.

Land Rover Freelander 2: Dhoni owns a black Freelander 2, which is powered by a 2.2-litre turbo diesel engine. Back then, this engine came in two states of tune – 148 hp and 187 hp. Now the model has been replaced by the Land Rover Discovery Sport.

Mahindra Scorpio: The Scorpio is favourite for many in India, so much it almost has a cult following. Mahi too owns one, which has been customised to have a four-seat layout and a roll cage.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

Coming to motorcycles, we begin with an exotic machine – the Confederate Hellcat X132. It is powered by a 2.2-litre engine that produces 132 hp of power. Only 150 units of these motorcycles were produced and Dhoni happens to be the only one in South East Asia to own one.

Kawasaki Ninja H2: The most powerful motorcycle in the star cricketer’s collection is the Ninja H2, which is powered by a 998 cc 4 cylinder supercharged petrol engine that produces 200 hp. It is capable of a top speed of up to 400 kph.

Kawasaki Ninja ZX14R: Another one in his collection is the ZX14R which is also one of the fastest production motorcycles in the world. It is powered by a 1,441 cc engine that produces 197.39 hp.

Yamaha RD350: Motorcycle enthusiasts still go teary-eyed whenever the RD350 pops into a conversation. It was the first motorcycle built in India, and apparently Dhoni’s very first motorcycle too which he bought for a mere Rs 4,500. Apart from these, Dhoni also owns a Harley Davidson Fatboy and a Yamaha Thundercat.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.