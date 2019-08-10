MS Dhoni adds India’s first Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT worth Rs 1.12 crore to his car collection

Cricketers enjoy stardom as big as Bollywood celebrities in India. More successful the player on the field, bigger the popularity and Mahendra Singh Dhoni has built himself an empire based on sheer talent. Moreover, the man has won millions of hearts by serving in the Indian Army. Lieutenant Colonel MS Dhoni will likely unfurl the National Flag on Independence Day in Leh in the newly-created union territory of Ladakh – won't that be fantastic? Beyond his love for the country on and off the field of cricket, Dhoni also has a big love for big cars and motorcycles. In fact, another one has just been added to his garage.

Dhoni's wife Sakshi Singh recently shared a picture of a Jeep Grand Cherokee SRT on Instagram saying: "Welcome home #redbeast! Your toy is finally here @mahi7781, really missing you!” The Grand Cherokee SRT is priced at Rs 1.12 crore (ex-showroom) in India.

The former Indian cricket team captain is the owner of several high-end cars including a Ferrari 599 GTO, Hummer H2, the GMC Sierra among others. When it comes to motorcycles, he owns a Kawasaki Ninja H2, Confederate Hellcat, a BSA, Suzuki Hayabusa and a Norton Vintage and more.

He really is an avid motoring enthusiast with a collection of premium motorcycles, luxury cars, and SUVs. And, he uses them well too. Remember the picture from a couple of years ago when New Zealand players sat in a bus with massive awe on their faces as Dhoni drove his Hummer alongside in Ranchi.

Bringing the focus back to the new addition, the Grand Cherokee SRT is powered by a 6.2-litre V8 engine that puts out 463 bhp and 624 Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission. It is equipped with fancy features like heated seats dressed in Nappa leather and a dual-pane panoramic sunroof.