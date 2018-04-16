MRF & Gaurav Gill to enter World Rally Championship: An Indian to participate on the World Stage after a decade!

In a wild turn of events for Indian motorsport fans in India, MRF Racing has announced that they will in fact, be entering Gaurav Gill in this year WRC2 Class. This news comes after the ace-rally driver claimed his third APRC title in 2017. In the APRC Gaurav Gill drove a MRF racing prepared Skoda Fabia R5 in the last years APRC, although this paradigm shift might also severe MRFs ties with the already ailing Asia Pacific Rally Championship. Now while this may be a mid-season entry for MRF, this is no surprise. Most first timers in the event, enter a season prior using the last few rounds as time to set up the car and bring up the drivers pace ahead of the full-fledged season.

Four rounds of the WRC already done, Gill and MRF will try to find their rhythm in the highly competitive category in the remaining nine rounds. There is still no confirmation as to what vehicle Gill will be competing in. Considering that his Race-Torque prepped Skoda Fabia R5 that he has been driving in the APRC might find confliction for Skoda that already field a factory team in the highly competitive R5 category.

As to whether Gill has the calibre to perform is one place where we have no doubts. Infact over the years he has gone head to head with multiple European drivers who have established themselves in the WRC for factory teams. Gill’s previous experience in Europe,is limited to the Welsh rally in 2008 and the Portuguese and Cyprus rallies in 2009.