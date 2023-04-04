MPVs with biggest boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Innova HyCross to Kia Carens

Check out the top 5 MPVs with the biggest boot space under Rs 20 lakh in India. The list includes the likes of the Toyota Innova HyCross, Maruti Suzuki XL6, etc.

MPVs are popular in India for a variety of reasons. The three-row six/seven-seater vehicles offer enough space for families to travel together comfortably. Moreover, they have a large boot space that can easily accommodate luggage and other travel essentials for long road trips. In this article, we have shared a list of the top 5 MPVs with the biggest boot space under Rs 20 lakh in India.

Top 5 MPVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh:

Toyota Innova HyCross

Boot space: 300-litres

The new Toyota Innova HyCross is a premium MPV that offers a massive 300-litre boot space. It is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. The Innova HyCross is offered with two petrol engines: a 171 bhp 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 183 bhp 2.0-litre hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Both the engines come mated to a CVT.

Toyota Innova Crysta

Boot space: 300-litres

Just like the new Innova HyCross, the tried-and-tested Innova Crysta also offers a 300-litre boot space. Powering the Toyota Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. It is priced from Rs 19.13 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Carens

Boot space: 216-litres

The Carens is a popular three-row MPV from Kia in India which the company likes to call an RV (recreational vehicle). It gets a 216-litre boot space and is priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Kia Carens is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with multiple transmission options.

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

Boot space: 209-litres

Next, we have the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is one of the best-selling MPVs in India. The Ertiga features a 209-litre boot space. It is powered by a 99 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT & a 6-speed AT. The Ertiga gets a CNG option too and is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.

Maruti Suzuki XL6

Boot space: 209-litres

Finally, the last MPV on this list is the Maruti Suzuki XL6. The XL6 is a premium version of the Ertiga and gets the same 209-litre boot space. It even shares engine options with the Ertiga and is powered by a 99 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT & a 6-speed AT. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced from Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh, ex-showroom.

