MPVs with biggest boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Innova HyCross to Kia Carens

MPVs are popular in India for a variety of reasons. The three-row six/seven-seater vehicles offer enough space for families to travel together comfortably. Moreover, they have a large boot space that can easily accommodate luggage and other travel essentials for long road trips. In this article, we have shared a list of the top 5 MPVs with the biggest boot space under Rs 20 lakh in India.
Top 5 MPVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh:
Toyota Innova HyCross
Boot space: 300-litres
The new Toyota Innova HyCross is a premium MPV that offers a massive 300-litre boot space. It is priced from Rs 18.55 lakh to Rs 29.72 lakh, ex-showroom. The Innova HyCross is offered with two petrol engines: a 171 bhp 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine and a 183 bhp 2.0-litre hybrid petrol unit with an electric motor. Both the engines come mated to a CVT.
Also Read: Upcoming cars in India in April 2023: Maruti Fronx to MG Comet EV
Toyota Innova Crysta
Boot space: 300-litres
Just like the new Innova HyCross, the tried-and-tested Innova Crysta also offers a 300-litre boot space. Powering the Toyota Innova Crysta is a 2.4-litre diesel engine that develops 148 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. It is priced from Rs 19.13 lakh to Rs 20.09 lakh, ex-showroom.
Kia Carens
Boot space: 216-litres
The Carens is a popular three-row MPV from Kia in India which the company likes to call an RV (recreational vehicle). It gets a 216-litre boot space and is priced from Rs 10.45 lakh to Rs 18.95 lakh, ex-showroom. Kia Carens is offered with a 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine, a 1.5-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine with multiple transmission options.
Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Boot space: 209-litres
Next, we have the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga which is one of the best-selling MPVs in India. The Ertiga features a 209-litre boot space. It is powered by a 99 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT & a 6-speed AT. The Ertiga gets a CNG option too and is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 12.79 lakh, ex-showroom.
Maruti Suzuki XL6
Boot space: 209-litres
Finally, the last MPV on this list is the Maruti Suzuki XL6. The XL6 is a premium version of the Ertiga and gets the same 209-litre boot space. It even shares engine options with the Ertiga and is powered by a 99 bhp 1.5-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine paired with a 5-speed MT & a 6-speed AT. The Maruti Suzuki XL6 is priced from Rs 11.41 lakh to Rs 14.67 lakh, ex-showroom.
Also Read: Maruti Suzuki bets big on SUVs to achieve 50% PV market share: EV roadmap revealed
Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.