Move Global Mobility Summit 2018 Live Updates: PM Modi to announce major EV policy!

Move Summit 2018: India’s is just minutes away from kicking off its first-ever Global Mobility Summit, MOVE. The stage is set for the Summit to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi. The move summit will also serve as a platform for Narendra Modi to officially kick off the second phase of the FAME Scheme -- an initiative by the Indian government to help foster the growth of environmentally friendly mobility -- which will look to accelerate the adoption of EVs with incentives and benefits for those who chose to make their commute using eco-friendly vehicles. The summit which will take place over the next two days will look to make Indian cities pollution free and will be addressed by the whos’ who of the Indian auto industry, including Anand Mahindra, Pawan Munjal, Osamu Suzuki and Guenter Butschek. The summit is set to deliberate on five themes, electrification, alternative fuels, reinventing public transport, goods transport and logistics through data analytics. The first of its kind summit will see over 2,200 participants from across the world government, industry, research organisations, academia, think tanks and civil society are expected to attend the event. Live on the grounds of the move summit, this page should have all the information straight from the summit. Stay tuned as India takes the world stage in future, sustainable mobility.